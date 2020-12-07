One driver has died following a crash on the A46 in Dyrham involving two pickup trucks.

Avon and Somerset Police say two grey pickup trucks collided at around 8:30pm yesterday evening (Sunday 6 December).

The driver of one truck died at the scene and the driver of the other is being treated in Southmead Hospital.

Officers say the driver of the other vehicle is not thought to have life threatening injuries.

The A46 at Dyrham remains closed this morning.