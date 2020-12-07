Police investigating reports teenage girl was raped in Gloucester park

Gloucestershire Police is investigating after a teenage girl was allegedly raped in a park in Gloucester.

A police cordon was set up at the Nelson Foster Memorial Park on Sunday 6 December afternoon with officers started investigating.

An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with the rape of a teenage girl but was later released on bail while enquiries are ongoing.

Gloucestershire Constabulary said in a statement: "Police are investigating a report of a serious sexual assault in Gloucester.

"Officers were called on Saturday evening where it was reported that a teenage girl had been raped in a park in Gloucester."

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Nelson Foster Memorial gardens, Stroud Road, Gloucester on the evening of December 5, or has CCTV footage to get in contact.

The statement added: "An 18-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the rape of a teenage girl at Nelson Foster Memorial Park in Gloucester over the weekend has since been released on police bail until later this month."

Investigations are ongoing.

Read more: