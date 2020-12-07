Canadian rock legend Bryan Adams is to play venues in Bristol, Devon and Cornwall in the summer of 2021.

The 61-year-old star - who is famous for hits like Summer Of '69 and (Everything I Do) I Do It For You - is lined up to return to the UK for an open-air tour.

He had been due to perform at the Royal Albert Hall earlier this year but had to postpone the dates because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bryan Adams is due to perform at The Eden Project on Monday 5 July 2021. Credit: ITV West Country

On Monday 5 July he will be back on stage at the Eden Project - having last appeared there in 2017.

Rita Broe, Managing Director of Eden Sessions Ltd, said: “Bryan’s triumphant performance electrified Eden in the summer of 2017 and remains one of our all-time great Sessions. It will be a massive pleasure to welcome this superstar back to Eden for what is sure to be another fantastic show.”

Bryan Adams is the fifth Eden Session confirmed for the summer of 2021, joining four rescheduled shows, after the 2020 sessions could not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The other Eden Sessions are

9 June 2021, Lionel Richie

15 June 2021 My Chemical Romance

29 June 2021 Diana Ross

14 July 2021 The Script perform on July 14, 2021.

Tickets are available here.

Bryan Adams performed in the grounds of Powderham Castle in 2017 and will be returning on 6 July. Credit: PA

Bryan Adams is set to go on stage at Powderham Castle in Exeter the day after his Eden gig, Tuesday 6 July.

He last performed in the grounds of the 17th century manor house in 2017 as part of his 'Get Up' world tour. Coldplay have also performed there in the past and the venue played host to Radio 1's Big Weekend in 2016.

It has not yet been revealed where the Bristol concert - on 26 June - will take place.

Bryan Adams - seen here performing in 2019 - has sold more than 75 million records worldwide. Credit: PA

Tickets for the outdoor shows go on sale at 10am on 11 December. Head to the musician's website for more information.

