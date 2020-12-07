A fundraising page which was launched to help a family who 'lost everything' in a house fire has already raised more than £6,000.

Hundreds of people have also donated household items like clothes, toiletries and food.

Emergency services were called at around 11.20am on Sunday 6 December to reports of a house fire in Torpoint, Cornwall.

The house at Trelawney Rise is said to have suffered 'very severe' fire damage, with the contents of the house said to be 'completely destroyed'.

Upon arrival, a woman was found outside the house with burns on her face, neck and hands.

She was taken to hospital where she remains. Another occupant was also taken to hospital suffering from shock.

The condition of both people is unknown.

It has been reported that the family's cat died from smoke inhalation.

Credit: Stuart Abel / Plymouth Live

Fire investigators were still at the property on Monday morning to try and establish the cause of the fire.

A post on the Go Fund Me page said: "I don’t know the family personally but many do around Torpoint. I have spoken to a family member who has agreed I can do this in order to help the family.

"The mum is currently in hospital and children are ok but they have lost everything due to a house fire today so if we on top of Xmas can help a little to be able to give them a better start and to help towards rebuilding the house as best we can then let’s please do so :) every little helps and am truly grateful for all the help towards everyone this involves."

You can donate via the Go Fund Me page here.

