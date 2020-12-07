Two men arrested in Gloucestershire after speeding in 3 wheeled Renault Clio

Two men have been arrested after speeding in the Forest of Dean in a three wheeled Renault Clio.

Gloucestershire Police say they attempted to stop the car in Soudley because of the 'manner of driving' at around midnight on Sunday 6 December.

On social media officers posted their surprise that the car the pair were travelling in only had three wheels.

The car was found to be speeding at around 65mph along the A4136. The driver and a passenger were later arrested in Cinderford. They remain in custody.