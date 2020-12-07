Watch the full report from our reporter Max Walsh

A water leak has flooded a block of flats in Henbury in Bristol, leaving some elderly residents unable to leave their homes due to broken lifts.

The incident happened at Brookridge House which is run by Bristol City Council. The fire service attended the scene at 2pm on Friday 4 December to find water coming down the lift shaft and flooding multiple flats.

Pauline returned from work to find everything had been soaked with water, including Christmas presents.

She said: "I just couldn't believe it. It was a lot of water. Every single room had been affected. I was sort of numb and just speechless really."

Sarah Harvy spent the weekend making sure those with limited mobility were being looked after. She lives nearby but knows many who live in Brookridge House are over 70. She has been delivering food to those struggling to walk down the stairs.

Sarah said: "It's been absolutely awful. I've been climbing up fourteen flights of stairs to give people food offer my help with cleaning up. And because most of them are over 70 they can't get down the stairs."

Bristol City Council has offered temporary accommodation to all those affected and are carrying out regular welfare checks. It is still not clear when the lifts will be fixed.

In a statement, the authority said: “We have been in regular contact with all the residents of Brookridge House since the incident took place on Friday afternoon, and have been providing regular welfare checks for vulnerable residents.

"All residents who needed temporary accommodation were offered it, however, the one couple who wanted to move were unable to due to the lifts being inoperative, and we have been in regular contact with them since.

"Residents whose properties have been most affected by the water have been provided with humidifiers. Contractors have been on-site regularly since Friday, and have been back at Brookridge on Monday morning to assess the situation further, alongside housing officers who will update residents.”

Read more: