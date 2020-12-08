Grammy Award-winning singer Lionel Richie has announced a huge Bristol gig for 2021.

The "All Night Long" singer will perform a one off open-air concert in Bristol's city centre on June 21.

Tickets to catch Lionel Richie - who has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide - will be on sale on 9, 10 and 11 December.

More details about the concert will be announced in January.

The "Hello" star will be stopping off in Bristol as part of his national summer UK tour. Credit: Pa images

The "Hello" star will be stopping off in Bristol as part of his national summer UK tour.

The concert promoters said: “We couldn’t be more excited to announce this show. Lionel Richie, the icon, deserves an iconic outdoors site to perform at.

"Due to the current Tier 3 restrictions in Bristol this has meant it wouldn’t be appropriate to announce the location until early in New Year, but we know everyone will be excited as we are!”

READ MORE: