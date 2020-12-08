A 63-year-old man has died after a crash on the M4.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary officers are investigating the single-vehicle collision which saw the car leave the carriageway and land on a grass verge.

The crash closed the eastbound carriage of the motorway between junctions 19 and 18 for a few hours on Monday 7 December.

The black Mercedes C2000 left the carriageway between Bristol and Bath shortly before 3pm.

The driver of the car, a man from Gwent, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police are now now appealing for anyone who saw the collision or saw the car prior to the incident.

They are also asking anyone with dash cam footage to contact them on 101.

Read more: