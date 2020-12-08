St Pauls Carnival organisers unclear if physical event will be possible in 2021

Organisers of Bristol's famous St Pauls Carnival say they are "unclear whether a physical event will be possible in 2021."

The celebration of African-Caribbean culture was cancelled in July 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, board members say they are in discussions with Bristol City Council and community partners about the event's viability next year.

However, they are reassuring people that a celebration "in some format" will take place on the tradition carnival day on Saturday 3 July 2021.

St Pauls Carnival arrived in the St Pauls area in Bristol in 1968 and has been an iconic part of the city's calendar ever since.

After a few years' absence, the carnival returned to the streets for its 50th anniversary celebrations in 2018.

The carnival team says that despite news of Covid-19 vaccines being rolled out, they are still unsure how large scale events will take place in 2021.

For St Pauls Carnival, the key priorities are to ensure that the organisaton is secure and limit any financial risks in an uncertain environment. St Pauls Carnival organisers

Councillor Carole Johnson, interim chair of St Pauls Carnival CIC says: “We’re feeling verypositive going into 2021.

"We have a strong board team in place with some fresh ideas and plenty of energy and we will continue to build on the hard work that has been undertaken in the last three years.”

