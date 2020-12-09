The families of a teenage boy and three men who died in an explosion in Avonmouth have shared photos and tributes of their loved ones.

The cordon around the Wessex Water site has now been removed but investigations continue at the scene.

The parents of 16-year-old Luke Wheaton said "life will never been the same again" after the loss of their "perfect son".

The family of Ray White said they are struggling to come to terms with the death of the 57-year-old from Portishead, who was "a wonderful son, brother and father to his two sons".

While the family of Brian Vickery, from Clevedon, said "we feel blessed to have had him in our lives" and will miss his "cheeky and wicked sense of humour".

Mike James' family say the 64-year-old grandfather from Bath will be missed.

Tributes to Luke Wheaton

The family of the 16-year-old say the world won’t be the same without him. Credit: Family Photo

Taken from us way too soon. Words cannot describe what we are going through.

We are so proud of Luke who is the most gorgeous, loving, happy, talented, perfect son. Luke had everything to look forward to in life and has left a massive hole that will never be filled.

Luke is going to be missed by so many, first and foremost his family who he adored (including Harvey) and his huge network of friends including football, rugby and school.

Luke knows how much he is loved and will be dearly missed by everyone. We just wish we could bring him back. Always in our hearts and thoughts – life will never be the same again.

Sweet dreams babe. Stay safe. Love you more than anything xx

Luke made a lot of friends through his love of sport. Credit: Family photo

Luke, our much loved Grandson, always in our hearts and thoughts never forgotten “love you” Nan and Grandad xx

Luke was more than just a cousin he was like a little brother and best mate, the world won’t be the same without, Love You Always, Love Harry and Erin

We’re absolutely heartbroken that you’ve been taken from us like this, you had your whole life ahead of you to look forward too, we love you so so very much Luke sleep tight beautiful boy lots of love Aunty Jo, Pete, Mackenzie and Ethan xxxx

Love you Lukey, sleep tight ❤️ (Auntie) Debbie x

Our hearts are breaking, Luke, our beautiful nephew and cousin to Logan and Darcy taken so cruelly from us, we will miss him always and love him forever Karen, David, Logan and Darcy xxxx

Tributes to Ray White

Ray White from Portishead has been described as a wonderful son, brother and father to his two sons. Credit: Family photo

The whole family are struggling to come to terms with Ray’s death.

He was a wonderful son, brother and father to his two sons. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Tributes to Brian Vickery

Brian Vickery's family say they will cherish their memories of him forever Credit: Family photo

There are not enough words to describe the impact Brian had on not only his family and closest friends but to so many others.

He brightened everyone’s lives with his cheeky and wicked sense of humour.

Nothing meant more to him than being around the ones he loved and it’s difficult to think of him without it bringing a smile to your face.

We feel blessed to have had him in our lives and we will cherish these memories forever.

Tribute to Mike James

64-year-old Mike James from Bath was known as Grampy to his grandchildren. Credit: Family photo

Mike was a brother, husband, father and Grampy. He will be missed.

