Interview with Corrie actress Georgia Taylor

On the 60th anniversary of Coronation Street, ITV News West Country has caught up with one of the soap's most popular and enduring characters.

Toyah Battersby is played by Bristol-based actress Georgia Taylor.

She joined the soap in 1997 as a teenager after watching the show all her life.

I was really young when I joined the show. First time I was playing a school girl, obviously now I am a little bit older. People like to see those characters grow up. Georgia Taylor, aka Toyah Battersby

The Rovers Return Inn has been a staple on television screens for more than six decades. Credit: ITV

Georgia Taylor is also famous for playing Dr Ruth Winter in the medical drama series, Casualty, which was filmed in Bristol at the time. She also starred in Law & Order UK on ITV.

