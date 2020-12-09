Bristol cafe owner says Tier 3 restrictions could mean the end for his business

Watch Sangita Lal's report

The owner of a Bristol cafe which has been open for 30 years fears Tier 3 restrictions could mean the end of his business, as he cannot survive on takeaways and deliveries alone.

Hamid Parast run the Central Cafe on Baldwin Street. He told ITV News West Country he was able to get by through the first lockdown with government grants and support from the furlough scheme.

But he fears Tier 3 restrictions will most likely mean the end of his business.

He said: "It's disastrous. You're banking on people passing by and grabbing a coffee but it's not happening."

Even with the Covid-19 vaccine starting to be rolled out this week, Hamid is concerned his business may collapse just as the hospitality is able to recover.

He said: "You are thinking about your family, your children, your team, the whole career that you have and you have to think how to adapt and how to survive, and if you can't you have think, what do we do? What do I do?"

Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire will be placed in to Tier 3, meaning households will be banned from mixing, except in limited circumstances such as in parks. Pubs will also be limited to takeaway sales.

The concern for many cafes under tier three restrictions is they can't earn enough money through takeaways and deliveries.

Read more: