Coroner calls for database of gas appliances after Beko cooker deaths

A coroner has called for the creation of a national database of gas appliances in UK homes after the deaths of five people from faulty cookers in Cornwall.

Geraint Williams, the Assistant Coroner for Cornwall, said it would allow potentially dangerous appliances to be quickly traced.

Mr Williams has written to Department of Business Energy and Industrial Strategy and the Office for Product Safety and Standards expressing his concerns "that there is no national or central database which contains details of gas appliances manufactured, supplied or fitted to homes in the UK which would allow rapid identification and tracing of potentially dangerous items".

He also suggested communication between manufacturers, suppliers, wholesalers, fitters and householders "was hindered by the lack of mandatory recording" and it is "difficult and time consuming to trace potentially dangerous items when urgency is of the utmost importance".

Mr Williams wrote the preventing future deaths report after concluding inquests last month in Cornwall and giving the recipients until February 1 2021 to respond.

Richard Smith, 30, and Kevin Branton, 34, and husband and wife John, 90, and Audrey Cook, 86, and their daughter Maureen, 47, all died from carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a faulty Beko cooker.

The bodies of John Cook, his wife Audrey and their daughter Maureen were found at Tremarle Home Park in Camborne, Cornwall. Credit: PA

Mr Smith and his friend were discovered in the home they shared in Saltash in November 2010 while the Cook family were found dead inside their static caravan in Camborne in February 2013.

They all died after accidentally turning on the grill as uncooked food was found in the oven and their deaths were recorded as an accident.

READ MORE: