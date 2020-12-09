Two care home workers were among the first people in Cornwall to take the new Covid-19 vaccine at the Royal Cornwall Hospital.

Mother and daughter Donna and Erin MacKinnon both work at the Roscarrack House Care Home in Falmouth.

We have had residents who have become poorly with the virus at our home and we’ve seen first-hand the impact it has had on their lives, those of their families and their friends inside and out of the home. Donna MacKinnon, head of care at Roscarrack House Care Home

The first patients to receive the injection are people aged 80 and over, care home workers and NHS workers who are at higher risk.

Truro is one of four vaccination hubs in the South West.

Derriford Hospital was the first in the region to administer the vaccination, with hospitals in Yeovil and Dorchester also starting on 9 December.

Treliske is one of four hospital hubs delivering the new Covid-19 vaccination this week. Credit: ITV News West Country

The arrival of the vaccine is a turning point for us all in fighting the pandemic. Kate Shields, Chief Executive, Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust

The vaccination will be carefully rolled out next to GPs, pharmacists and practice nurses, and in care homes if patients cannot travel.

People are being asked not to contact the NHS to book in but wait for the service to contact them and to be vigilant at attending booked appointments.

People are also being reminded to keep up with the same guidance, particularly hand hygiene and social distancing, to control the virus.

