A man has died after a fatal car crash on a key commuter road in Bristol this morning.

The collision between a car and two vans happened just after 7.30am on Winterstoke Road near the Redpoint climbing centre.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

People are being advised to avoid roads in the area while the collision site remains closed. Credit: BPM Media/Tristan Cork

A3029 Winterstoke road remains closed at this time as officers carry out their investigation.

Traffic website INRIX is reporting very slow traffic as a result of the collision between Longmoor Road to A38 Bedminster Down Road.

Officers are speaking to the family of the male driver who died in the collision. Credit: BPM Media

Police are asking any witnesses to come forward and for drivers to share any relevant Dash Cam footage by called 101 and using the reference number 5220276192.