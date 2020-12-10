Bristol's elusive street artist Banksy has confirmed a mural in the city is his latest work.

The world-famous artist posted a picture of the creation on his official website and Instagram page this afternoon, December 10.

Residents on Vale Street in Totterdown say the picture appeared first thing this morning (Thursday, 10 December).

A protective plastic covering has now been placed over it by the house's former tenant Fred Loosmore, who moved out last week.

Crowds have been gathering to view the creation, which appeared on the side of a semi-detached, all afternoon.

The painting shows an old woman sneezing with her false teeth flying out, and looks similar to a number of previous works by the elusive artist.

I just moved out. We’ve been in and out for a week or so. It’s actually on the outside wall of what was my bedroom. Ex-tenant Fred Loosmore

Fred added: "There’s a big walk-in wardrobe on the other side.

"We’ve got a furniture company so we’re bringing down a big bit of acrylic plastic to cover it up. Obviously things like this can get defaced and we don’t want that to happen.”

Fred said he wasn’t sorry he had moved out: “I can still come and see it can’t I?

“I can’t believe it.”

Dale Comley lives on the street and said he spotted someone looking "out of place" on the street early this morning.

He said: "I got up, made a coffee, looked out the window and noticed someone in a high-vis jacket.

"I thought it was awfully early for someone to be getting up to start working on scaffolding.

"He looked quite out of place but was very much looking at this [the art work] the whole time."

