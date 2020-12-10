Bath named one of the most generous cities in the UK

Bath has been crowned one of the most generous cities in the country, according to GoFundMe.

It comes as the UK has been named the third most generous country in the world after donating millions to those affected the the Covid-19 pandemic.

Between March and August 2020, more than £450 million was donated worldwide to people impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

It was all donated using the giving platform GoFundMe.

The charity sector has been hit hard this year, with many seeing funding dry up almost overnight as lockdown came into force and events had to be cancelled and shops closed.

John Coventry, GoFundMe's senior international director, said: "The depth and breadth of kindness shown across the UK in 2020 has given us all some inspiration in a year to forget.

"We've been humbled to see millions of people coming together on GoFundMe to feed frontline workers, help families in need and support beloved businesses and charities throughout 2020.

Credit: PA images

From funding funeral costs for healthcare staff who died with Covid-19, to a plumber raising money to foot the bill for free work for pensioners, and countless donations to local foodbanks.

The UK has climbed two places from last year's ranking of fifth.

One of Britain's largest fundraisers made more than £1.2 million for the UK branch of Black Lives Matter and #530,000 for Black Minds Matter UK.

The most popular day for giving was June 2, with 55,000 donations.

The UK's most generous cities were:

Derry/Londonderry

Cambridge

Edinburgh

Bath

Luton

The most generous countries based on the number of donations per capita were:

Ireland

United States

United Kingdom

Canada

Australia

The Netherlands

Italy

Luxembourg

Switzerland

Denmark

