Residents of a care home in Gloucestershire have been treated to a carol service from children at the neighbouring nursery.

Many of the elderly people who live at Upton Mill Care Home in Tetbury have had little contact with the outside world during the pandemic.

17 children from Tiggers @ Tetbury have been performing Christmas songs in the home's back garden.

For the residents, the performances have been the highlight of their week.

Resident Mary Miller used to be a primary school teacher and said she loves seeing pre-school performances. Credit: ITV News

Care home resident Mary Miller said: "I love it when the children decide they're not going to sing, and they'll jump about a little bit.

"I know what it's like training little ones that age because I used to be a teacher, it just made our week."

For many weeks and months the OAPs have been confined to the building.

The three and four-year-old children got to dress up in Christmas hats and use jingle bells. Credit: ITV West Country

Relatives have been visiting by using the home's covid-safe room but most other usual festivities cannot go ahead because of the pandemic.

The care home ensured the doors of the room where the residents were sitting could be opened for air flow, and that the stage was more than two metres away.

When the show could go on and both the 3 and 4 year olds and elderly people sang along to 'Jingle Bells', 'When Santa got stuck up the chimney' and 'We wish you a merry Christmas.'

The children absolutely love singing, they get to come out on an outing, they like to get festive and wear all the hats and use all the bells and stuff. They've been really excited about it all day. Vicky Sharp, Tiggers @ Tetbury

Vicky added: "And we at Tiggers thought it would be nice to bring something for the old people there is not too much to be upbeat about with everything that is going on."

