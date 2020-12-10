Cornwall Seal Group Research Trust receives £75k government grant

The Cornwall Seal Group Research Trust has received a grant of £75,700 from the government’s Green Recovery Challenge Fund .

It is one of a number of organisations across the UK who will receive the funding, as part of a new government drive to 'create and protect green jobs'.

68 projects have been awarded grants between £62,000 and £3.8 million.

The first funding round will see £40 million of the pot allocated and the second round of funding will open in early 2021.

A few day old white coated grey seal pup resting peacefully on its birthing boulder beach Credit: Sue Sayer

The Cornwall Seal Group Research Trust is a marine-based charity which works with local communities to protect seals.

The charity says it will use the cash to educate the public about seals and learn more about their interaction with humans.

Sue Sayer, Director of Cornwall Seal Group Research Trust, says “an organisational changing grant to transform peoples’ relationship with seals and help us all to share our seas successfully so marine life can thrive.

"This is our best chance to protect seals by raising awareness about ways to enjoy our coastline AND help seals.

"We are hugely grateful to the Green Recovery Challenge Fund from the Heritage Fund UK for making this happen.

"We are delighted to shade the Green Recovery Fund ‘blue’ showing that it is inclusive of our critical marine environment.”

The funding is being delivered by the National Lottery Heritage Fund in partnership with Natural England and the Environment Agency.

The Environment Minister, Rebecca Pow, says, “these projects will drive forward work across England to restore and transform our landscapes, boost nature and create green jobs, and will be a vital part of helping us to build back greener from coronavirus.

"I look forward to working with environmental organisations as these projects help address the twin challenges of biodiversity loss and climate change, while creating and retaining jobs as part of the green recovery.”

