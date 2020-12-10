A lorry got stuck on top of a wall after a crash in Devon.

Pictures shared by Devon and Cornwall Police show the vertiginous vehicle teetering atop a wall in Sandford, near Crediton.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision, but fortunately no injuries were reported.

However, the road was closed for around five hours while the lorry was recovered.

Sharing photos of the incident on twitter, the Roads Policing Team said: "Road closed at Sandford village near to Crediton, this lorry is currently balanced on a wall and recovery may take some time.

"It would appear you can't make something this size fly."

