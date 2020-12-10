Minute silence to be held for victims of Avonmouth explosion

A minute silence is being held for the four people who were killed when a chemical tank exploded in Avonmouth.

The tribute is being held by the GMB union after the incident on Thursday 3 December at a Wessex Water treatment plant in Kings Weston Lane.

Those who died were Luke Wheaton, 16, Ray White, 57, Brian Vickery, 63, and Mike James, 64.

At 11am on Thursday 10 December members of the GMB Union will hold a one minute silence, which will be streamed live on Facebook, to pay their respects.

One of the victims, Brian Vickery, was a member of the trade union.

John Phillips, its Regional Secretary, said: “As a union we wanted to stand shoulder to shoulder with Brian and the other victims' families to send our thoughts, love and deepest sympathies.

“This event will allow everyone to properly pay their respects to the four workers tragically killed last week. We’re asking everyone who can to join us on Facebook from 11am on Thursday to remember and celebrate their lives.

“This tragedy is a poignant reminder of the absolute need to ensure people are able to work in environments where risks to their health and safety are properly controlled.

“No one should go to work worrying about whether they will come home again.

“At GMB we will remember the dead and continue to fight for the living.”

A full investigation is underway.

