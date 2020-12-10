Pop-up Christmas bar opens in Exeter with covid-secure snow domes

Exeter's Princesshay shopping centre has been transformed with a ‘pop-up’ bar with private snow domes so visitors can get into the festive spirit in safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

It has an open-air Snow House bar, heated pods and covered outdoor seating along with a Bratwurst barbecue grill. There are even wooden chalets selling gifts and seasonal food in nearby Bedford Street.

The Snow Domes can fit up to six guests and, in line with Tier 2 restrictions, can be booked by groups from the same household or support bubbles only. Each dome booking includes with it a substantial meal for all guests to enjoy, following the guidelines.

They even have music piped into each pod.

They are available in 90-minute time slots and are sanitised between sittings. People can book multiple slots if they want more time.

There is open air seating for people to mix and have a drink - so long as they have a 'substantial' meal. Credit: ITV West Country

There are outdoor tables where mixed households can mix. Anyone wanting to buy alcohol must order food from the Snow House menu in line with Government guidelines.

The whole area has been lit up with thousands of Christmas lights to provide a magical experience for shoppers.

As well as Chief the Stag, there is an illuminated throne and a huge Christmas tree decorated with more than 300 decorations. They provide perfect photo opportunities and there are queuing spots so that people can stay socially distanced.

Exeter's Princesshay shopping centre has been transformed with thousands of Christmas lights - including the majestic stag 'Chief'. Credit: ITV West Country

Jo Caine, Vice chair of Exeter Chamber said: "I think we all felt Christmas was going to be cancelled this year and we didn't think we were going to have any of this.

"It's a marvellous market here - Christmas music and the lights in Exeter are absolutely fabulous this year.

"It's very safe. The footfall has gone up but it's great. The retailers are all open. They're all ready for you. It's just wonderful".

The giant Christmas tree has more than 300 individual decorations. Credit: ITV West Country

If anyone needs some last minute Christmas gifts, shops at Princesshay will stay open till 8pm on Thursday 17 December.

Find out more and book a Snow Dome here.

