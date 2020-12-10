A new Banksy-style piece of art has appeared in Bristol.

Residents of Vale Street in Totterdown, Bristol, woke up to work this morning (Thursday, 10 December).

The painting shows an old woman sneezing with her false teeth flying out.

A small crowd had already gathered around the piece by 11am, with people taking photos of themselves being blown back by the woman's sneeze.

Banksy murals tend to portray aspects of current affairs, so suggestions have been made that the sneeze referred to Covid-19.

Vale Street is known for being the steepest street in England and is home to an annual egg-rolling competition.

