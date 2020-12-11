Protesters from Extinction Rebellion Bristol and Christian Climate Action have blocked access to the Ministry of Defense site at Abbey Wood near Bristol.

They held banners with messages including "invest in life not death" during the protest on Friday 11 December.

They wrote on Twitter they want to "highlight the government's distorted spending priorities".

In posts and videos on social media, the group criticised the government's spending commitments on the climate, saying "they have only committed £16 billion to their 10 Point Climate Plan".

They are encouraging supporters who attend the protest to socially distance and bring hand gel and masks. Shortly after 8am, police turned up at the site and could be seen talking to the protesters.

