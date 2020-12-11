Family of missing man desperate for information as Christmas approaches

The family of a man who disappeared four months ago say they are desperate to know if he is safe and well.

Lawrence Kemp went missing from his Glastonbury home in August. He left without his wallet, bank cards or any money.

The last confirmed sighting of Lawrence was in the early hours of Sunday 2 August in Chilkwell Street, Glastonbury.

Since then, there have been reported sightings of the 32-year-old in Bristol and Bridgwater.

His family has now released more images in the hope that someone might know something.

His family say Lawrence’s disappearance is highly out of character. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

His family say Lawrence’s disappearance is highly out of character: “As a family we are beyond worried, and are desperate to know if he is safe and well.

“He is a much loved son, brother, uncle and brother-in-law, who we are all used to seeing at least weekly.

"Lawrence’s nephews and nieces are concerned and struggling to understand why and where he has gone, they miss him terribly.

“Please if anyone knows anything tell the police or Missing People charity.”

Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

The last time he was seen he was wearing a blue checked shirt, over a pale blue T-shirt.

Lawrence is 32, white, about 170cm (5ft 8ins) tall and slim with a shaven head and a bushy brown beard. He has a tattoo on his right forearm and a tongue piercing.