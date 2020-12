The family of a 34-year-old man from Knowle who died in a crash in Bristol have paid tribute to him.

Patrick Hegarty died when the car he was driving was involved in a collision with a van in Winterstoke Road at around 7.45am on Wednesday 9 December.

His family said: “We are deeply saddened to announce the death of our eldest son Patrick Hegarty.

A gentle giant loved by his family and all who knew him.”

