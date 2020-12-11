A major cannabis-growing factory, believed to be worth more than £270,000, has been discovered by police at a house in Swindon.

The discovery was made on Thursday 10 December, after officers were tipped off to suspicious activity at Wheeler Avenue.

An electrician working on a neighbouring house reported an anomaly with the amount of electricity being drawn by the property, which was 24 times the amount of a normal household.

Officers found the entire top floor of the property, including the attic, was full to the brim of mature cannabis plants ready to be harvested.

Police are appealing for information to find those responsible for the crop. Credit: Wiltshire Police

PC Adam Tape, from Swindon's community policing team, said: "This is a significant find - in the region of 360 large, mature, cannabis plants - and a significant drugs operation that is no more.

"Quite often criminals 'doctor' the amount of electricity going into a property to enable these factories to operate. This can have potentially fatal consequences for neighbouring homes, should something go wrong."We will always robustly pursue criminals who produce and distribute drugs on our streets.

"We'd like to thank the electrician for his actions and reporting his suspicions - solid intelligence is key to beating these criminals."Anyone who has information should call 101 and quote crime reference 54200122507.

People can also speak anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

