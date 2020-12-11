Man's body found on Bristol river bank

A man's body has been retrieved from the River Avon, near the Cumberland Basin in Bristol.

Police received reports at around 12.30pm on December 1 of a body on the bank of the River Avon, off Smeaton Road.

The emergency services recovered the body shortly after 1pm that day, an Avon and Somerset police spokeswoman confirmed on Friday 11 December.

She added: "While formal identification has yet to take place, the family of a man reported missing on November 13 have been made aware.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained, but is not believed to be suspicious.

"Enquiries continue on behalf of the coroner."

