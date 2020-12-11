The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and Arts Council England has announced the names of more venues in the South West who will benefit from £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund.

In the West Country, £11.4m will be distributed between a number of organsiations, many of which have struggled to survive this year during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bristol beacon, formally known as Colston Hall, will receive more than £6 million to help with its ongoing redevelopment.

In Truro, Hall for Cornwall, will receive £2 million in funding, alongside £231,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, for its redevelopment, which include plans to build a new classical three-tiered auditorium.

The other five venues to benefit are:

Plymouth City Council - will receive £932,600 of funding for The Box.

The Onion Collective in Watchet, West Somerset will receive £389,000 of funding towards the development of East Quay.

The Music Works - in Gloucester will receive £128,500 of funding towards a fully inclusive music hub for young people in the city centre.

Real Ideas Organisation in Plymouth will receive £394,135 of funding towards the Devonport Market Hall.

Dorset County Museum will receive £187,401 of Arts Council funding, alongside £979,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund for Tomorrow’s Museum for Dorset.

Plymouth City Council will receive £932,600 of funding for The Box.

The government says the grants will help to kick-start projects caused by Covid-related delays or fundraising shortfalls.

Today we’re extending a huge helping hand to the crown jewels of UK culture. Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden MP

The Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden MP, says: "The £1 billion invested so far through the Culture Recovery Fund has protected tens of thousands of jobs at cultural organisations across the UK, with more support still to come through a second round of applications.

"Today we’re extending a huge helping hand to the crown jewels of UK culture - so that they can continue to inspire future generations all around the world.”

READ MORE: