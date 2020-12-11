More South West venues get help from Government's Culture Recovery Fund
The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and Arts Council England has announced the names of more venues in the South West who will benefit from £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund.
In the West Country, £11.4m will be distributed between a number of organsiations, many of which have struggled to survive this year during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Bristol beacon, formally known as Colston Hall, will receive more than £6 million to help with its ongoing redevelopment.
In Truro, Hall for Cornwall, will receive £2 million in funding, alongside £231,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, for its redevelopment, which include plans to build a new classical three-tiered auditorium.
The other five venues to benefit are:
Plymouth City Council - will receive £932,600 of funding for The Box.
The Onion Collective in Watchet, West Somerset will receive £389,000 of funding towards the development of East Quay.
The Music Works - in Gloucester will receive £128,500 of funding towards a fully inclusive music hub for young people in the city centre.
Real Ideas Organisation in Plymouth will receive £394,135 of funding towards the Devonport Market Hall.
Dorset County Museum will receive £187,401 of Arts Council funding, alongside £979,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund for Tomorrow’s Museum for Dorset.
The government says the grants will help to kick-start projects caused by Covid-related delays or fundraising shortfalls.
Today we’re extending a huge helping hand to the crown jewels of UK culture.
The Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden MP, says: "The £1 billion invested so far through the Culture Recovery Fund has protected tens of thousands of jobs at cultural organisations across the UK, with more support still to come through a second round of applications.
"Today we’re extending a huge helping hand to the crown jewels of UK culture - so that they can continue to inspire future generations all around the world.”
READ MORE: