A man who held a knife to a woman’s throat and threatened to kill a police officer before attempting to hijack a car has been jailed for six years.

James Tallon carried out the series of offences as he attempted to avoid being arrested for other crimes.

On 14th December last year in Specsavers, in Frome, he grabbed a woman from behind and threatened her with a knife when officers came into the store.

Using the woman as a shield, he managed to escape via a fire escape.

He then tried to hijack a car containing two young children, demanding their mother get out the vehicle. The woman’s partner, who was in the passenger seat at the time, intervened and Tallon once again fled.

Concerted efforts were made by officers throughout the night and following day to arrest Tallon and he was eventually caught on 16th December, after an officer recognised him while driving.

Following a trial at Taunton Crown Court last week he was convicted of false imprisonment, threats to kill a police officer, affray, possession of a bladed article and assault by beating.

He was sentenced to six years in prison with an extended four years on licence.

Detective Constable George Pettingell said: “While thankfully no one was seriously injured as a result of Tallon’s violent behaviour, the events of 14 December will undoubtedly stay with all those involved for some time to come.

I’d like to praise the victims for the bravery they’ve shown and thank them for supporting the prosecution of this dangerous man."