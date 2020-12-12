Police launch murder investigation after man dies in Yeovil

Avon and Somerset police has launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Yeovil.

Officers were called this afternoon (Saturday 12 December) to a flat in Hendford Hill where they found a 40-year-old man with 'life-threatening injuries'. He was taken to hospital but later died. A cordon remains in place for officers to continue their investigation.

Two men aged 23 and 29-years-old have been arrested and remain in custody for questioning.

Det Insp Chris Feerick, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “A full and thorough investigation will be carried out into this man’s death and specially trained officers have been deployed to support his next of kin at this extremely difficult time.

The A30 was closed in both directions while officers attended the incident.