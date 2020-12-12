A 12-year-old cancer patient from Cheltenham has started an online support group to help other children going through the same experience.

Frankie Cordall's ongoing chemotherapy meant she had to spend months shielding due to the pandemic. But she used that time to make videos giving advice to others which have been viewed hundreds of times online.

Frankie says the pandemic has been especially hard on people in her position.

"Every day is hard work because every day you have to try and eat as much as you can, you have to try and keep on your fluid levels - so on top of all of that the pandemic has been a big change," she explained.

Frankie has had to undergo dozens of medical procedures and operations, which resulted in her losing her hair. Credit: ITV News West Country

Frankie was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic lymphoma two years ago. Doctors found a tumour in her chest which was affecting her heart and lungs.

She has had to undergo dozens of medical procedures and operations, which resulted in her losing her hair and having to use a wheelchair. But she is responding well to the treatment and may only have a few months left of chemotherapy.

"The hardest part is that you have to miss out on stuff. And I probably still will. That's what people struggle with coping with the physical stuff but also your emotions," she said.

Frankie started her group 'FKC Virtual Support' to get others talking. She admits speaking to other children her own age would have helped her through her own treatment.

She now talks about everything from friendship to hair loss and broadcasts those conversations online. In the hope that anyone else going through cancer during this pandemic may find a bit of support.

