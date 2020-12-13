Hundreds attend Bristol anti-vaccine protest

Around 200 people took part in Stand Up Bristol's anti-vaccine protest – despite organisers' hopes more than 1,000 would attend the event.

The Covid-denying group marched from College Green at around 12pm (Saturday 12 December) through the city centre and back again.

The turnout was only around half that of the previous Stand Up Bristol event, which saw 400 people gather at College Green on November 14 to oppose the second coronavirus lockdown.

The last demonstration led to five people being charged with offences including gathering during lockdown, but there were no arrests at today's event, which took place after the lifting of restrictions on protesting.

Police officers monitored the march as Stand Up Bristol members carried placards with baseless messages about the pandemic such as "mandatory unlicensed [sic] vaccines".

The UK's vaccination programme is neither unlicensed nor mandatory.

Credit: Bristol Live

Some protesters crowded close together during the demonstration against "lockdowns, tiers, restrictions, isolations, masks and vaccines”.

Stand Up Bristol has repeatedly spread false conspiracy theories about coronavirus, despite the pandemic having cost more than 1.5 million lives across the world.