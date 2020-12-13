Police have found a woman believed to be the mother of a newborn baby found dead in a garden yesterday, 12th December.

The body was discovered by a member of the public in a private garden of a property in Victoria Quadrant, in Weston-super-Mare, at about 9:15am.

Following an appeal, the woman has been taken to hospital where she is receiving "expert medical attention."

The baby's death is still being treated as unexplained.

In a statement, DCI Mike Buck from Avon and Somerset Police said" During the course of our enquiries, information has been received which has helped us locate who we believe is the baby’s mother.

This woman has been taken immediately to hospital where she’ll receive the expert medical attention and professional support she needs.

I’d like to thank the entire Weston-super-Mare community for their help and support during what’s been a difficult day for all involved.

The baby’s death is still being treated as unexplained.”

