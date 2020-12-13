Plymouth photographer documents Covid lockdown in stunning pictures

A photographer from Plymouth has been documenting the strange and often unsettling world of Covid-19 restrictions.

Her work has won her an award, and a place in a new exhibition at 'The Box', the city's new museum and art gallery.

Portia was left without her regular photography work during lockdown. Credit: Portia Crossley

The first photo Portia took was her neighbour hanging disinfected shopping bags on her washing line.

"It really hit me how serious this was, and how different the world looks to how it did look," Portia said.

"Everything that became our new normal, I just took photos of it. Both as a way to process what was happening, but also for posterity for future generations."

Portia says she was struck by how much the world has changed. Credit: Portia Crossley

Portia's collection is still growing - and no doubt we will see many more of these striking images over the coming months.

"Obviously it's been dreadful for so many people, she added. "But there's more of a sense of community and collaboration, everyone's looking after each other which is good."

