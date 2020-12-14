Bomb squad on Devon beach after grenade found

The Royal Navy bomb disposal team is currently dealing with an incident involving a grenade in north Devon.

Police have taped off an area of beach around a suspected live grenade.

The unit was called to Crow Point, Braunton, with the public being kept a safe distance away.

A Royal Navy press spokesman said: “The SDU1 RN Bomb Disposal team were called to what is believed to be an unexploded hand grenade at Crow Point, Braunton in Devon.

"As a precaution police have cordoned off the area.

"No further details as yet.”

