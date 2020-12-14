'Drive-thru' flu vaccine rolled out in Bath

A free 'drive-thru' flu vaccination clinic has started treating patients in Bath to help relieve pressure off GP surgeries as they prepare to roll out the Covid-19 vaccine this week.

The city is one of four locations where Pharmacy2U have set up the clinics.

Every year there's a massive NHS push to vaccinate people against flu, to reduce winter pressure. However hospitals have been under severe strain for most of the year, and bosses hope a 'drive-thru' option will boost take-up even more.

It's part of the government's extended flu vaccine programme which now includes individuals aged 50 to 64. A supply of more than seven million vaccines has been secured.

Provisional data published by Public Health England suggests 72.9 per cent of those aged 65 and over, 45.0 per cent of two-year-olds and 46.8 per cent of three-year-olds have had their vaccine.

The procedure takes about 20 minutes.

Pharmacy2U pharmacists administer the flu vaccines and St John Ambulance first aiders provide on-site support at the drive-through centres. It takes around 20 minutes and patients are asked to remain in their vehicles during the whole procedure.

As well as Bath, clinics have been set up in Reading, Preston and London.Appointments have to be booked online through the Pharmacy2U website.

