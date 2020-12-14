Metal monolith 'spotted' in Cornish stone circle

A peculiar metal monolith, similar to others that have been discovered around the world, has mysteriously appeared in Cornwall.The tall object was spotted at the centre of the Merry Maidens stone circle in St Buryan at sunset on Friday 11 December.It comes after several others popped up in England, including on Dartmoor, the Isle of Wight and Glastonbury Tor.

The monoliths have also appeared in places such as California and Romania.

Luke Brown discovered the one in Cornwall and took this video of the metallic object.

The monoliths are made of stainless steel and roughly 2.5m tall.

It is now the third monolith to appear in the West Country, following previous discoveries in Glastonbury Tor and Dartmoor.

It is unclear yet who is responsible for them.

