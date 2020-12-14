More than 1,600 NHS workers from the West Country's hospitals are either off sick with coronavirus or self-isolating, according to latest figures.

The most recent publication from NHS England reveals The Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital (RD&E) is the hardest hit with 414 members of staff off work because of the virus on 2 December.

The hospital also has the highest number of general staff absences, which includes sickness bugs and other illnesses.

In the Bristol area, 420 members of NHS staff are either off sick after contracting Covid-19 or have been told they need to self-isolate.

North Bristol NHS Trust, which runs Southmead Hospital, reported 220 staff absences on 2 December.

Meanwhile University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust had 200 people off work when they last reported to NHS England.

Coronavirus absences in the region's hospitals as of 2 December

Yeovil District Hospital - 7

Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust - 18

Somerset NHS Foundation Trust - 31

Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust - 63

Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust - 91

Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust - 113

South Devon NHS Foundation Trust - 127

Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust - 131

University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust - 145

University Hospitals Bristol & Weston NHS Foundation Trust - 200

North Bristol NHS Trust - 220

Royal Devon & Exeter NHS Foundation Trust - 414

The figures are collected daily from each health trust and published every month, with the next update on Covid staff absences expected in January.

Read more: