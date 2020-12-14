Police investigating the death of a man in Somerset have named the victim as 40-year-old Louis Bednall, from Devon.

Mr Bednall, from the Teignbridge area, was found with life-threatening injuries at a flat in Hendford Hill, Yeovil, on Saturday 12 December.

He was taken to hospital but later died.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary has arrested two men in their 20s.

Credit: BPM Media/Somerset Live

Speaking on Monday 14 December, Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker from the major crime investigation team said: "Two men remain under arrest following the death of a man in the Hendford Hill area Yeovil in the early hours of Saturday 12 December.

"While formal identification has not yet taken place, the victim is believed to be Louis Bednall, aged 40, from the Teignbridge area of Devon. Our thoughts are with his family.

"A warrant of further detention was obtained yesterday for two men, aged 23 and 29, who have been arrested on suspicion of murder."

