New tigers heading to Paignton Zoo - with more big cats on the way

Paignton Zoo is due to welcome two new tigers next week.

Sisters Padme and Carrie are a little younger than two years old and will be travelling from Denmark to arrive at the zoo next week.

Their arrival follows the sad deaths of two Sumatran tigers Shakaria and Fabi. The zoo's other tiger Lucu also moved to Edinburgh.

Padme and Carrie's new home will be in the old lion exhibit and the lions will be moved to the old tiger paddock.

A spokesperson for the zoo said: "The switch of enclosures has made ahead of the arrival of two new lionesses for our male, Yali, who are expected to arrive from Cotswold Wild Park early in the new year."

Padme is just under two years old. Credit: Ree Park Safari

Sumatran tigers are the smallest of all tigers and are native to the Indonesian island of Sumatra.

Their stripes are closer together and their fur darker than other subspecies, allowing them to better blend into their tropical rainforest habitat.

Sumatran tigers are Critically Endangered due to poaching and habitat loss, primarily for palm oil plantations.

Sadly, fewer than 400 Sumatran tigers are estimated to remain in the wild.

