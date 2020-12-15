Coronavirus outbreak at Bristol Rovers sees two games called off

Bristol Rovers have postponed their next two games after an outbreak of Covid-19 in the squad.

The Gas were due to play Charlton Athletic at The Valley tonight (Tuesday 15 December) before welcoming Oxford United to the Mem on Saturday 19 December.

Their next game will now be the Boxing Day visit to MK Dons.

An EFL spokesman said: "Bristol Rovers' next two Sky Bet League One fixtures have been suspended.

"The club has advised the EFL it is unable to fulfil the fixtures due to an outbreak of Covid-19, with players and first-team staff required to self-isolate in line with EFL and Government guidance.

"As a result, the upcoming fixtures with Charlton Athletic and Oxford United scheduled to take place tonight and on Saturday 19th December respectively, have been suspended and the circumstances surrounding the postponements will now be the subject of an investigation in accordance with EFL Regulations.

"Revised dates for the rearranged fixtures will be confirmed in due course."

