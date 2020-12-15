Family pays tribute to 'courageous' man as murder probe continues

The family of a "courageous and fearless" man who died in Somerset at the weekend say they have been left "utterly lost" after his death.

Louis Bednall, from the Teignbridge area of Devon, was found with life-threatening injuries in a property in Yeovil on Saturday 12 December.

The 40-year-old later died in hospital and a murder investigation is ongoing.

In a tribute released on Tuesday 15 December, Mr Bednall's loved-ones said he was the "lion" in their family.

The family tribute says: “Louis was a father, grandfather, son, partner, brother, friend and everything in between and he filled these roles so whole-heartedly.

Louis Bednall

"It doesn’t matter who you were, if you were in Louis’s life you were family and if you needed him, he would be there unequivocally.

"He was courageous and fearless and lived the fastest life, surrounded by, and giving so much love, into every crack of everyone’s being.

"He had a soul that was always too beautiful for the world in which we live."

It added: “Louis was the family lion, the family wolf and everybody’s protector. He was who everyone wanted at every gathering; making every moment filled with fun and happiness.

"He saved people; he saved them in so many ways and he did that unconditionally, never needing or wanting anything in return.

Louis Bednall Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

"Louis’s friends call him the most articulate person they know, they do that with a wry and knowing smile.

"Louis became a brother to so many, he picked people up and always stayed strong. He always told other people how strong they were, but that strength came from him.

"We are all utterly lost without Louis, the feeling of loss is resounding, but the feeling of love is equally so and felt from everyone he knew, from every corner of the world."

Police arrested two people following the incident and a 29-year-old man has since been charged with murder.

Matthew Sheridan, from Long Ashton in North Somerset was due to appear at Yeovil Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 15 December.

A 23-year-old man, also arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on conditional bail.

Read more: