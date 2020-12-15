Five arrested on suspicion of 'night poaching'

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of night poaching for what police believe to be either deer or hares in Wiltshire.

Officers say a blue Jeep Cherokee was spotted last night (December 14) during a patrol on Ministry of Defence land on Salisbury Plain.

Once the drivers knew they had been spotted officers say they then turned their headlights off and made off cross country.The Salisbury Community Policing Team found the Jeep entering Salisbury on the A338 and deployed a stinger to force it to stop.

Five men, aged 21, 30, 34, 42 and 49 and all from the Dorset area, were arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police and night poaching. They are all currently in custody at Melksham Police Station.The vehicle, which was seized for having no insurance, was also searched and officers found four lurcher-type dogs and night vision equipment. Two of the dogs were noted to have injuries.Inspector Dean Knight, from the Amesbury Area CPT, said: "The use of dogs to hunt animals is unacceptable and unlawful and officers will use all powers available to them to prevent this."Whenever possible we will liaise with our Rural Crime Team colleagues and specialist lawyers from the Crown Prosecution Service to prosecute offenders and utilise relevant legislation to seize dogs, vehicles and equipment used."