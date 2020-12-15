A man has been charged with the murder of a 40-year-old man who died in Somerset at the weekend.

Matthew Sheridan, 29 and from Long Ashton in North Somerset, is due to appear at Yeovil Magistrates' Court this morning (Tuesday 15 December).

He has been charged with the murder of 40-year-old Louis Bednall, who was from the Teignbridge area of Devon.

Mr Bednall suffered fatal injuries during an incident in the Hendford Hill area of Yeovil in the early hours of Saturday 12 December. He was taken to hospital but later died.

A 23-year-old man, also arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on conditional bail.

