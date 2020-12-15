A new garden village could be built on the outskirts of Truro, if a planning application is approved.

The Langarth Garden Village project is being led by Cornwall Council. If approved, it will see 3,550 new homes built as well as 200 care home spaces and 50 units for students and health workers.

Space for retail, offices, restaurants and cafes as well as offices and healthcare facilities is also included in the plan. The council also wants to create a community farm or allotments, a renewable energy site, new cycle lanes and a park and ride extension as part of the plans.

A full planning application for the new 'Northern Access Road', which will lead from the A390 to the development, has been submitted, the local democracy service reports.

Outline planning permission for the garden village itself - which will have a population of 8,000 - has also been submitted.

Credit: Cornwall Council/Local Democracy Reporting Service

No date has been set for when the plans will be considered.

Cornwall Council has taken the lead on the development of Langarth Garden Village which covers a number of different sites which had previously been granted planning permission for different developments.

The design and access statement explains: "The driver for the council's involvement is to ensure a high quality scheme with an ambition to provide a range of housing types to meet the needs of local people.

"It also ensures that key infrastructure such as schools, health and play facilities are provided at the start of the scheme rather than at the end when all the houses have been built and that there is a future focused sustainable transport network, with an exemplary bus service and cycle paths and walk ways ensuring great connectivity both within the village and out into neighbouring communities and places of work."

Under the plans the development would be split into five phases - the first phase would run from 2021 to 2024 with the last phase running from 2034 to 2038.

The application is available to view on the Cornwall Council planning portal where people can also comment on the plans. The application number is PA20/09631.

Read more: