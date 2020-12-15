Police called to parish council meeting held in Tier 2 area

A parish council in Bath has defended a meeting held with members while under Tier 2 restrictions after police were called.

Peasedown St John Parish Council held a meeting on Tuesday 8 December during which a member of the public called the police to report a suspected breach of Covid-19 rules.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Constabulary confirmed officers attended a meeting of a "small number" of parish councillors.

They added: “Officers engaged with attendees and no fixed penalty notices were issued.”

Government guidance on the safe use of council buildings says parish council meetings are exempt from Covid-19 restrictions.

A spokesperson for the parish council told ITV News West Country: "The police attended the meeting, having been called to a suspected breach of regulations, and after investigation, confirmed that the meeting could continue.

"Since then, the police have informed they are satisfied that the parish council has acted in accordance with the regulations and that no action will be taken."

Tier 2 restriction rules:

You must not meet anyone you do not live with or who is not in your support bubble indoors; groups larger than 6 are not allowed to meet outside.

Businesses and venues can remain open, other than those which remain closed by law

Pubs and bars must close unless operating as restaurants. Alcohol can only be served with substantial meals.

If you break the rules:

The police can take action against you if you meet in larger groups. This includes breaking up illegal gatherings and issuing fines (fixed penalty notices).

You can be fined £200 for the first offence, doubling for each further offence up to £6,400. If you hold, or are involved in holding, an illegal of over 30 people, the police can issue fines of £10,000.

