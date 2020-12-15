Sainsbury's road rage incident leaves police officer with broken leg

WARNING: The following images my be distressing.

This is the moment a police officer was left with a broken leg after an angry driver ploughed into him in a road rage rampage in Exeter.

Devon and Cornwall police say Damien Price "used his car as a weapon" as he reversed into a couple in a Sainsbury's car park and then into Sergeant Alex Howden, who was trying to slow the driver down.

The shocking dash cam footage has been released by Devon and Cornwall Police to highlight the dangers faced by officers.

Police say the incident started when Price encountered another car heading in the wrong direction on the one-way system outside the store.

He shouted out of his window at the couple inside and refused to move to allow them to pass, so they had to manoeuvre around him.

An enraged Price then reversed at speed, got out of his car, took the keys from the ignition of the couple's car and threw them away. He then punched the man inside.

The couple - a husband and wife in their 60s - got out of their car and Price reversed into them. Both of them suffered cuts and bruises.

Price was later pulled from his car and detained by members of the public before he was arrested on the evening of Thursday 12 March.

He then bit another officer on the arm while in the back of a police car.

The incident was caught on dashcam. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Price, aged 30, of Russet Avenue, Exeter, admitted two counts of dangerous driving and causing Sgt Howden grievous bodily harm. He also pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm to a man and the attempted bodily harm of a woman.

Price also admitted biting Police Constable Nicholas Weston twice on the bicep.

On Tuesday 15 December, he was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison by Judge Timothy Rose at Exeter Crown Court.

When released, Price will also serve five years on licence and be banned from driving for 10 years. After that time, he will have to take an extended driving test.

The court heard from Price’s defence team that Price has autistic spectrum disorder, mixed personality disorder and potentially, temporal lobe epilepsy.

Sgt Howden said: “I don’t hold any animosity towards this individual. The decisions he made on that day have had, and will continue to have, enormous consequences for him. I’m very fortunate my injury wasn’t far more severe than it was.”

Sgt Howden reserved special praise for members of the public who helped at the scene and came to his aid.

Read more: