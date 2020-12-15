This is the shocking moment a man grabbed a woman from behind and held a knife to her throat.

Police have released body camera footage which shows how James Tallon used the woman as a human shield as officers tried to apprehend him in a Specsavers store.

The incident happened on the 14 December 2019 and was one in a series of offences Tallon carried out.

After threatening the woman with a knife, he escaped out of a fire exit and then tried to hijack a car which had two young children in. He demanded their mother get out the vehicle but the woman’s partner, who was in the passenger seat at the time, intervened and Tallon once again fled.

Following a trial at Taunton Crown Court, he was convicted of false imprisonment, threats to kill a police officer, affray, possession of a bladed article and assault by beating.

He was sentenced to six years in prison with an extended four years on licence.

Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Detective Constable George Pettingell said: “While thankfully no-one was seriously injured as a result of Tallon’s violent behaviour, the events of 14 December will undoubtedly stay with all those involved for some time to come.

“I’d like to praise the victims for the bravery they’ve shown and thank them for supporting the prosecution of this dangerous man. The public are much safer with Tallon behind bars.”

