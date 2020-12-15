South West GP surgeries begin roll-out of Covid-19 vaccine - here's where

People over the age of 80 and care home staff will be prioritised. Credit: PA images

A number of GP surgeries in the South West will start administering the Covid-19 vaccine from today (Tuesday 15 December).

It marks the start of a phased roll-out which is prioritising care home workers and people aged 80 or over.

The locations of the first vaccine hubs, also known as 'Wave 1 sites', have partly been chosen on the proportion of people over 80 in the local population.

This is down to limited early supply of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab, which is currently the only one to be approved for use in the UK.

Patients across the West Country are being reminded not to contact their local surgery about getting the vaccine - everyone eligible will be invited.

Locations for the first phase (some starting later this week)

Bristol

  • Greenway Community Centre, Southmead, Bristol

Cornwall

  • St Austell Healthcare Primary Care Network

  • Truro Primary Care Network

  • Three Harbours and Bosvena Health PCN - Bodmin surgeries

Devon

  • Vale Community Hospital, Dursley

  • Abbey Surgery, Tavistock

  • Exmouth Tennis and Fitness Centre

  • Limes Surgery, Exminster

  • Okehamptom Medical Centre

  • Riviera International Centre, Torquay

  • St Boniface House, near Buckfastleigh

  • Seaton Community Hospital

  • The Staffy function centre, Plymouth

Gloucestershire

  • Cheltenham East Fire Station, Cheltenham

  • North Cotswold Hospital, Moreton in Marsh

  • The Devereux Centre, Tewkesbury

  • Rosebank Surgery, Gloucester

North Somerset

  • Riverbank Medical Centre, Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset

  • Pudding Pie Lane Surgery, Langford, North Somerset

Somerset

  • Taunton Vale Healthcare, Taunton

  • The Mulberry Centre, Berrow

  • West Mendip Community Hospital, Glastonbury

  • The Gateway Centre in Yeovil

South Gloucestershire

  • Kingswood Health Centre, Kingswood, South Gloucestershire

Nurses, paramedics, pharmacists and other NHS staff will work alongside GPs to administer the vaccine.

It is hoped care home residents will be the next to receive it, in the coming days.

