South West GP surgeries begin roll-out of Covid-19 vaccine - here's where
A number of GP surgeries in the South West will start administering the Covid-19 vaccine from today (Tuesday 15 December).
It marks the start of a phased roll-out which is prioritising care home workers and people aged 80 or over.
The locations of the first vaccine hubs, also known as 'Wave 1 sites', have partly been chosen on the proportion of people over 80 in the local population.
This is down to limited early supply of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab, which is currently the only one to be approved for use in the UK.
Patients across the West Country are being reminded not to contact their local surgery about getting the vaccine - everyone eligible will be invited.
Locations for the first phase (some starting later this week)
Bristol
Greenway Community Centre, Southmead, Bristol
Cornwall
St Austell Healthcare Primary Care Network
Truro Primary Care Network
Three Harbours and Bosvena Health PCN - Bodmin surgeries
Devon
Vale Community Hospital, Dursley
Abbey Surgery, Tavistock
Exmouth Tennis and Fitness Centre
Limes Surgery, Exminster
Okehamptom Medical Centre
Riviera International Centre, Torquay
St Boniface House, near Buckfastleigh
Seaton Community Hospital
The Staffy function centre, Plymouth
Gloucestershire
Cheltenham East Fire Station, Cheltenham
North Cotswold Hospital, Moreton in Marsh
The Devereux Centre, Tewkesbury
Rosebank Surgery, Gloucester
North Somerset
Riverbank Medical Centre, Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset
Pudding Pie Lane Surgery, Langford, North Somerset
Somerset
Taunton Vale Healthcare, Taunton
The Mulberry Centre, Berrow
West Mendip Community Hospital, Glastonbury
The Gateway Centre in Yeovil
South Gloucestershire
Kingswood Health Centre, Kingswood, South Gloucestershire
Nurses, paramedics, pharmacists and other NHS staff will work alongside GPs to administer the vaccine.
It is hoped care home residents will be the next to receive it, in the coming days.
