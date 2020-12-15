South West GP surgeries begin roll-out of Covid-19 vaccine - here's where

A number of GP surgeries in the South West will start administering the Covid-19 vaccine from today (Tuesday 15 December).

It marks the start of a phased roll-out which is prioritising care home workers and people aged 80 or over.

The locations of the first vaccine hubs, also known as 'Wave 1 sites', have partly been chosen on the proportion of people over 80 in the local population.

This is down to limited early supply of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab, which is currently the only one to be approved for use in the UK.

Patients across the West Country are being reminded not to contact their local surgery about getting the vaccine - everyone eligible will be invited.

Locations for the first phase (some starting later this week)

Bristol

Greenway Community Centre, Southmead, Bristol

Cornwall

St Austell Healthcare Primary Care Network

Truro Primary Care Network

Three Harbours and Bosvena Health PCN - Bodmin surgeries

Devon

Vale Community Hospital, Dursley

Abbey Surgery, Tavistock

Exmouth Tennis and Fitness Centre

Limes Surgery, Exminster

Okehamptom Medical Centre

Riviera International Centre, Torquay

St Boniface House, near Buckfastleigh

Seaton Community Hospital

The Staffy function centre, Plymouth

Gloucestershire

Cheltenham East Fire Station, Cheltenham

North Cotswold Hospital, Moreton in Marsh

The Devereux Centre, Tewkesbury

Rosebank Surgery, Gloucester

North Somerset

Riverbank Medical Centre, Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset

Pudding Pie Lane Surgery, Langford, North Somerset

Somerset

Taunton Vale Healthcare, Taunton

The Mulberry Centre, Berrow

West Mendip Community Hospital, Glastonbury

The Gateway Centre in Yeovil

South Gloucestershire

Kingswood Health Centre, Kingswood, South Gloucestershire

Nurses, paramedics, pharmacists and other NHS staff will work alongside GPs to administer the vaccine.

It is hoped care home residents will be the next to receive it, in the coming days.

